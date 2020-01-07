Moneywise Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,171 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,627. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1547 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

