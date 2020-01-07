iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 0.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.26. The stock had a trading volume of 106,148 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

