iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Moneywise Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.50. The company had a trading volume of 872,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

