Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 941.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 657,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 594,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,925. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.88 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.376 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

