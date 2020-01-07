Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 4,950 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 264,300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,529,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000.

FPE remained flat at $$20.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.

