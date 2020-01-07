Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc.
Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc.
Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 3,576 Shares of FedEx Co.
Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 3,576 Shares of FedEx Co.
Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in KeyCorp
Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in KeyCorp
Moneywise Inc. Sells 723 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Moneywise Inc. Sells 723 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF
West Branch Capital LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc
West Branch Capital LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Holdings Increased by Moneywise Inc.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Holdings Increased by Moneywise Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report