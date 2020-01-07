Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

