Moneywise Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 146,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 6.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 706,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,063,000 after acquiring an additional 532,461 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 474,420 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,854,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.75. 238,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,022. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.