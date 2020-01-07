SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 6.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,465 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $322.74. 39,515,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,186,621. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $251.69 and a fifty-two week high of $324.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

