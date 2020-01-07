Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $104,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,219.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $145,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $92.44 and a 52-week high of $116.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

