United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Decreased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in United Rentals by 74.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Rentals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $165.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,185. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

