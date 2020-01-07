Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lowered by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $86.39. 274,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,154. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

