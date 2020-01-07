Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

KMB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $135.95. 92,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,533. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

