Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 1,896 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 263,372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,097,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,573. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

