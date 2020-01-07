Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,623,000 after purchasing an additional 184,479 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.58. 92,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,005. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $82.26 and a 12-month high of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

