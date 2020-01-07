Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $115.95. 124,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.45 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

