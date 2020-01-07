AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.1% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 49,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

NYSE T traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. 27,990,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,026,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

