Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,818,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,322,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.91 and a 1-year high of $212.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,770,162 shares of company stock worth $332,836,883 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

