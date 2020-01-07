Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $39,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 48.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.09. 268,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,168,910. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $155.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average of $142.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.