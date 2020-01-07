Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,327,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. 14,239,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $249.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

