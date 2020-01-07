Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 3,146 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Chevron by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,643,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.31.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

