Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 15.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 19.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Netflix by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,664,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.86.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

