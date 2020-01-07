Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.50. 872,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.