Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 578 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,293. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $330.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

