Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $221,601,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 52.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $485,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457,431 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.26.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $337.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,871,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,455. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $319.55 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

