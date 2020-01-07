Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 4,347 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,310,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,716 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,165,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 637,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,648,000 after purchasing an additional 620,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. 7,138,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727,995. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.