Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s 10th Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,188,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.99. 747,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

