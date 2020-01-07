Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,011 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

DIS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,891,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.45. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

