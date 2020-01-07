Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 15500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52.

About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of exploring for mineral deposits. The Company acquires properties directly by staking, through option agreements with prospectors or other exploration companies, and through reconnaissance programs. The Company operates in the mineral exploration industry.

