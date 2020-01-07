Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.30. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 43,347 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.
About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.