Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.30. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 43,347 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

