Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.10. Itau Unibanco shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 11,726,094 shares.

ITUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 131.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Walt Disney Co Holdings Lifted by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY
Walt Disney Co Holdings Lifted by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY
Gitennes Exploration Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01
Gitennes Exploration Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01
Vislink Technologies Shares Gap Down to $0.30
Vislink Technologies Shares Gap Down to $0.30
Itau Unibanco Shares Gap Down to $9.10
Itau Unibanco Shares Gap Down to $9.10
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Shares Gap Up to $21.47
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Shares Gap Up to $21.47
Asante Solutions Shares Gap Up to $11.97
Asante Solutions Shares Gap Up to $11.97


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report