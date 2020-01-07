Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.10. Itau Unibanco shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 11,726,094 shares.

ITUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 131.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

