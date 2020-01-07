Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $21.47

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.36, but opened at $21.47. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 3,541,450 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 82,065 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

