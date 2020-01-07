Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $11.97

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $11.97. Asante Solutions shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 41,540 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 159,654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

