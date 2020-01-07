comdirect bank (ETR:COM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.68

comdirect bank AG (ETR:COM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.68 ($15.91) and last traded at €13.54 ($15.74), with a volume of 247960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €13.42 ($15.60).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($13.84) price target on comdirect bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get comdirect bank alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.11. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31.

comdirect bank Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in direct banking and online securities businesses in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two business segments, Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B). The B2C segment provides custody accounts, and trading platform and services, as well as securities services and securities savings plans; current accounts and cards, investment accounts, AnlageAssistent, Anlageberatung PLUS, money savings plans, and bonus savings; and consumer loans and loans against securities, as well as brokerage services.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for comdirect bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comdirect bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.