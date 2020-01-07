Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.30. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 16,674,412 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 962.95% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 164.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.