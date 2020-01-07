Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.33, approximately 310,862 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 199,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

AMPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $293.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 536,580 shares of company stock worth $2,925,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

