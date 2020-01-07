Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.84, approximately 20,108 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 173,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

SNGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 193.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

