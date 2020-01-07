Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 191,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,700,085 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $8.29.

INSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities cut Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $595.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Inseego’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inseego Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,450 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 63,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,918,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,809 shares in the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

