Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.31. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 99,104 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

