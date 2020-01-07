TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.69

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 44255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

