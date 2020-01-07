TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.69

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 44255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.
