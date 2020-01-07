Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 32,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 45,486 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTL. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mechel PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mechel PAO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,735 shares during the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

