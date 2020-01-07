Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Shares Up 1%

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.06, 26,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 435,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on FPRX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. Research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 169,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $694,417.00. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $115,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,490,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,465,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 821.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

