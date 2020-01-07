Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Gap Up to $2.19

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.19. Camber Energy shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 70,754 shares changing hands.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

