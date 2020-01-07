FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.22. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1,053,393 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $398.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

