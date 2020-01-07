Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.58. 21,540,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,593,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average is $142.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.