Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,744,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,561,000 after buying an additional 159,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 658,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after buying an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 84,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 157.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 318,336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 3,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,627. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1547 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

