Pacific Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 445.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

