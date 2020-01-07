Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,764 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,515,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,186,621. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $251.69 and a one year high of $324.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

