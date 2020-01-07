JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter.

JPME traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4169 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

