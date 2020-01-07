Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 891 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. 53,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,521. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $60.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

