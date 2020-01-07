SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.57. The company had a trading volume of 189,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $232.95 and a fifty-two week high of $288.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.8655 dividend. This represents a $10.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.